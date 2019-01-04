Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Published on April 21, 2019 at 5:56 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The market has been volatile in the fourth quarter as the Federal Reserve continued its rate hikes to normalize the interest rates. Small cap stocks have been hit hard as a result, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 7 percentage points. SEC filings and hedge fund investor letters indicate that the smart money seems to be paring back their overall long exposure since summer months, and the funds’ movements is one of the reasons why the major indexes have retraced. In this article, we analyze what the smart money thinks of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and find out how it is affected by hedge funds’ moves.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has experienced a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. AMH was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with AMH positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AMH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a large number of metrics investors have at their disposal to evaluate publicly traded companies. Two of the less known metrics are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top money managers can beat the market by a significant margin (see the details here).

Dmitry Balyasny

Let’s review the latest hedge fund action surrounding American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Hedge fund activity in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -10% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AMH over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

AMH_apr2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Greg Poole’s Echo Street Capital Management has the number one position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), worth close to $93.7 million, amounting to 2.4% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Long Pond Capital, led by John Khoury, holding a $74.8 million position; 2.9% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other members of the smart money with similar optimism include Jeffrey Furber’s AEW Capital Management, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Due to the fact that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has experienced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there exists a select few hedgies who sold off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners dropped the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling about $8.9 million in stock. Matthew Tewksbury’s fund, Stevens Capital Management, also cut its stock, about $4.3 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) but similarly valued. These stocks are Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL), and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble AMH’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EXEL 24 668199 1
MPW 16 224506 6
LPL 5 19245 -1
ENBL 4 2646 0
Average 12.25 228649 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $229 million. That figure was $431 million in AMH’s case. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. Unfortunately AMH wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on AMH were disappointed as the stock returned 15.8% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 12 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Bailed Out of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) At The Wrong Time...Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Zendesk Inc (ZEN) ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CDK Global Inc (CDK) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About NIO Inc. (NIO)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Snow Park Capital, Cyrus Capital Partners, Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN), National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), Corvus Gold Inc (CORVF), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Cheyne Capital, Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA), Fluent Inc (FLNT), Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (PME), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Marble Arch Investments, Elliott Management, Keane Group Inc (FRAC), Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO), MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, Nelson Peltz, Jana Partners, O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY), Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (DAVE), American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), and More 13D Filing: B Wayne Hughes Et Al and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Board Members at Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) and Largest U.S. Title Insurance Underwriter Discard Sizeable Blocks of Shares, Plus Noteworthy Insider Buying 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.