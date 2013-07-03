Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)

Published on October 24, 2019 at 11:04 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, or Carl Icahn became billionaires through reaping large profits for their investors, which is why piggybacking their stock picks may provide us with significant returns as well. Many hedge funds, like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management, are pretty secretive, but we can still get some insights by analyzing their quarterly 13F filings. One of the most fertile grounds for large abnormal returns is hedge funds’ most popular small-cap picks, which are not so widely followed and often trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In this article we will check out hedge fund activity in another small-cap stock: Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Is Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) the right investment to pursue these days? The smart money is taking a pessimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions decreased by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that GOLF isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below). GOLF was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with GOLF holdings at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are plenty of metrics market participants put to use to analyze stocks. A duo of the most underrated metrics are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top fund managers can outclass the broader indices by a solid margin (see the details here).

David Harding

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

What have hedge funds been doing with Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -15% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GOLF a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with GOLF Positions

More specifically, Sensato Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF), with a stake worth $9.5 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Sensato Capital Management was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $6.1 million. AQR Capital Management, Marshall Wace LLP, and Winton Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has witnessed a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds who sold off their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital cut the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising about $0.6 million in stock, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.4 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF). We will take a look at TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN), Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF), International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA), and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX). This group of stocks’ market valuations match GOLF’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TOWN 7 36621 0
GEF 21 90122 0
ISCA 14 170355 -5
LX 15 77654 2
Average 14.25 93688 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $94 million. That figure was $22 million in GOLF’s case. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately GOLF wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); GOLF investors were disappointed as the stock returned 1.1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) AnymoreHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Alcoa Corporation (AA)Is Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Echostar Corporation (SATS) ?Is Teradata Corporation (TDC) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Is Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Buying Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Shares Of Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) Are A Buy Ahead Of Quiet Period Expiration 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.