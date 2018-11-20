Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Fund Think About TrueCar Inc (TRUE)

Published on July 5, 2019 at 5:14 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“The global economic environment is very favorable for investors. Economies are generally strong, but not too strong. Employment levels are among the strongest for many decades. Interest rates are paused at very low levels, and the risk of significant increases in the medium term seems low. Financing for transactions is freely available to good borrowers, but not in major excess. Covenants are lighter than they were five years ago, but the extreme excesses seen in the past do not seem prevalent yet today. Despite this apparent ‘goldilocks’ market environment, we continue to worry about a world where politics are polarized almost everywhere, interest rates are low globally, and equity valuations are at their peak,” are the words of Brookfield Asset Management. Brookfield was right about politics as stocks experienced their second worst May since the 1960s due to escalation of trade disputes. We pay attention to what hedge funds are doing in a particular stock before considering a potential investment because it works for us. So let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) and see how it was affected.

Is TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The smart money is becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund bets rose by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that TRUE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

Let’s review the fresh hedge fund action surrounding TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Hedge fund activity in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 13% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 20 hedge funds with a bullish position in TRUE a year ago. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with TRUE Positions

Among these funds, 0 held the most valuable stake in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE), which was worth $65.2 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Rima Senvest Management which amassed $55.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, 683 Capital Partners, D E Shaw, and Two Sigma Advisors were also bullish on TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, assembled the biggest position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE). Arrowstreet Capital had $2.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Charles Davidson and Joseph Jacobs’s Wexford Capital also made a $2.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new TRUE investors: Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC), Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK), US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR), and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble TRUE’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RVNC 12 24975 3
NFBK 5 32141 1
USCR 17 76849 -1
EMCI 6 27213 1
Average 10 40295 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $40 million. That figure was $166 million in TRUE’s case. US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately TRUE wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on TRUE were disappointed as the stock returned -18.5% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI...Is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tucows Inc. (TCX)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Tiger Legatus Capital’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings 13G Filing: Rima Senvest Management and TrueCar Inc (TRUE) TrueCar Inc (TRUE): Will “Poor Earnings Quality” Crash This Stock? Is TrueCar Inc (TRUE) A Good Stock To Buy? These Four Stocks Are in Spotlight on Friday and Here’s Why TrueCar Inc (TRUE) Continues Its Slide on Monday with a 14% Drop AutoNation, Inc. (AN) And TrueCar Inc (TRUE) Spike On Breakup: Which Do Hedge Funds Prefer? How to Choose the Best Canadian Credit Card in 4 Simple Steps 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.