Tiger Legatus Capital’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings

Tiger Legatus Capital was the fifth-best performing hedge fund in our database during Q2. It was founded on July 24, 2009 by its current Portfolio Manager, Jesse Sunhu Ro, a consumer-stock specialist. Before starting his own fund, Mr. Ro sharpened his investment philosophy at Viking Global Investors from 2004 to 2008, where he worked as a Portfolio Manager. He was in charge of a stand-alone long/short equity portfolio and has invested in a vast assortment of industries and regions. Prior to joining Viking Global Investors, Mr. Ro was an Investment Analyst at Axial Capital from 2002 to 2003. Prior to that, he worked at Bear Stearns & Co., where he had duties in two sectors under the Investment Banking Division: in the Technology and Merchant Banking Sectors. He holds a BS in Economics, magna cum laude, with a concentration in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Jesse Ro’s ownership stake in Tiger Legatus Management is more than 75%.

New York City-based Tiger Legatus Capital usually invests in public equities and uses detailed analysis to determine the most favorable investment opportunities. Even though it invests in public equities around the world, its main focus is in the U.S and on companies with market caps north of $1 billion. Currently, the fund’s portfolio is valued at $333.82 million, while its assets under management are unknown. As of the end of Q2, Tiger Legatus Capital disclosed holding positions in six companies with market caps above $1 billion, which returned an impressive 23.3% during that quarter, placing the fund fifth among those that we track. The fund’s most recent overall returns weren’t available, but we managed to find those from a couple of years back when the fund was listed among Barron’s top 100 Hedge Funds in 2015. Tiger Legatus Capital took the 77th position on that list, thanks to a return of 5.37% delivered in 2014, and an average return of 16.70% between 2012 and 2014.

As per Tiger Legatus Capital’s most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the fund made several changes to its portfolio during the second quarter. It added five new stocks, raised its position in two, lowered its position in two, and dumped four companies. More details regarding those changes are on the next page.