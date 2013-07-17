Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Watsco Inc (WSO)

Published on October 14, 2019 at 8:43 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Is Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) a worthy investment now? Money managers are betting on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund positions advanced by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that WSO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are several formulas market participants put to use to assess stocks. Some of the most useful formulas are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can trounce the market by a superb margin (see the details here).

WSO_oct2019

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a glance at the key hedge fund action encompassing Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Hedge fund activity in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 22% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in WSO a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Tom Gayner

Among these funds, Markel Gayner Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO), which was worth $58.2 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Carlson Capital which amassed $50.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Millennium Management, Balyasny Asset Management, and Scopus Asset Management were also bullish on Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Carlson Capital, managed by Clint Carlson, created the most outsized position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO). Carlson Capital had $50.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management also made a $14.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new WSO positions are Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO). These stocks are Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE), Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH), and First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble WSO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HAE 23 762479 -1
CREE 24 425587 10
FTCH 24 598527 -19
FAF 34 772370 4
Average 26.25 639741 -1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $640 million. That figure was $172 million in WSO’s case. First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) is the least popular one with only 23 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) is even less popular than HAE. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on WSO, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 4.5% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is AMETEK, Inc. (AME) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on AnimalsThese Hedge Funds Dodged A Bullet By Dumping PG&E Corporation (PCG)8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 20195 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Watsco Inc (WSO) Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Watsco Inc (WSO)? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Watsco Inc (WSO) 3 Hot Mid-Caps to Buy Now According to Quant Billionaires Watsco Inc (WSO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Why Investors Are Buzzing About Janus Capital, Deutsche Bank, Freeport-McMoRan, and More Earnings Results Have These 5 Stocks Turning Heads Today 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019 5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019 10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.