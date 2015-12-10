Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Store Capital Corporation (STOR)

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 750 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds’ 2018 losses in Facebook and Apple. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) in this article.

Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 22 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. At the end of this article we will also compare STOR to other stocks including Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO), and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that STOR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



How have hedgies been trading Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards STOR over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Berkshire Hathaway was the largest shareholder of Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), with a stake worth $618.1 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Berkshire Hathaway was AEW Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $96.1 million. Millennium Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Due to the fact that Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has witnessed falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there is a sect of fund managers that decided to sell off their positions entirely heading into Q3. Intriguingly, David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments dumped the largest investment of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $1.3 million in stock. Michael Platt and William Reeves’s fund, BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., also said goodbye to its stock, about $0.8 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) but similarly valued. These stocks are Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO), Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), and Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble STOR’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position ADS 34 1420142 -4 TEO 3 54171 -6 NBIX 34 1237372 -1 KSS 29 550214 2 Average 25 815475 -2.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $815 million. That figure was $988 million in STOR’s case. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on STOR as the stock returned 13.8% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

