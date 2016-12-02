Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

Published on October 21, 2019 at 2:47 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the second quarter. One of these stocks was ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. SERV was in 30 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with SERV holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SERV isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

SERV_oct2019

Unlike this former hedge fund manager who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action surrounding ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

What have hedge funds been doing with ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 32 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SERV a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Harold Levy Iridian Asset Management

The largest stake in ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was held by Select Equity Group, which reported holding $433.9 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Iridian Asset Management with a $106.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Gates Capital Management, AQR Capital Management, and Arrowstreet Capital.

Consequently, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Iridian Asset Management, managed by David Cohen and Harold Levy, created the most valuable position in ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV). Iridian Asset Management had $106.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Principal Global Investors’s Columbus Circle Investors also made a $11.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, and Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) but similarly valued. These stocks are EnCana Corporation (NYSE:ECA), TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU), Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), and YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF). This group of stocks’ market valuations match SERV’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ECA 32 464569 -12
TSU 12 306449 -4
MPW 13 169784 0
YPF 15 70155 -6
Average 18 252739 -5.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $253 million. That figure was $795 million in SERV’s case. EnCana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SERV as the stock returned 7.3% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Piled Into MongoDB (MDB) At The Wrong TimeDo Hedge Funds Love Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo &#...Is Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Aren’t Impressed By BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)Hedge Funds Aren’t Impressed By Service Corporation International (SCI...Here is What Hedgies Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Hedge Funds Are Buying ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Aryeh Capital Management’s Thesis on Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV) CEO Unloads Over 75% of Shares, Plus Heavy Insider Buying at 4 Companies What World-Class Hedge Funds Think About 5 Morgan Stanley’s Top Growth Stocks Through 2019 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.