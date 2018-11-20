Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About RealPage, Inc. (RP)

Published on June 19, 2019 at 8:11 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Legendary investors such as Jeffrey Talpins and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don’t publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That’s why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Is RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) the right pick for your portfolio? Hedge funds are betting on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund positions rose by 5 lately. Our calculations also showed that rp isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. RP was in 26 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with RP positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Millennium Management, Catapult Capital Management

Let’s take a peek at the key hedge fund action surrounding RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

What have hedge funds been doing with RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 24% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in RP a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with RP Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Sharlyn C. Heslam’s Stockbridge Partners has the number one position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), worth close to $224.8 million, corresponding to 8.3% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Greg Poole of Echo Street Capital Management, with a $51.9 million position; the fund has 1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish contain Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Panayotis Takis Sparaggis’s Alkeon Capital Management and Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. Lucha Capital Management, managed by Marcelo Desio, initiated the largest position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Lucha Capital Management had $15.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Mark N. Diker’s Diker Management also initiated a $4.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners, Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Capital, and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). These stocks are Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF), CCompanhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID), Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN). This group of stocks’ market values match RP’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
JEF 35 669334 -1
SID 8 69878 1
WIX 27 960848 0
ALSN 28 1169773 2
Average 24.5 717458 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $717 million. That figure was $436 million in RP’s case. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately RP wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on RP were disappointed as the stock returned -3.9% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RealPage, Inc. (RP) ? Do Hedge Funds Love RealPage, Inc. (RP)? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Silver Lake Partners, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP), Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: George Soros, Citadel, Appian Corp (APPN), RealPage Inc (RP), Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO), and More Hedge Funds Are Buying RealPage, Inc. (RP) 13G Filing: JHL Capital Group Owns A Bigger Chunk of Realpage Inc (RP) RealPage, Inc. (RP): JHL Capital Group Boosts Stake and Goes Activist 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.