Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR)

Published on June 28, 2019 at 3:20 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their March 31 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. ESGR has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest recently. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with ESGR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that esgr isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are seen as slow, outdated financial vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at present, We hone in on the aristocrats of this club, around 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people have their hands on the majority of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by watching their first-class investments, Insider Monkey has revealed many investment strategies that have historically outperformed the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

Lei Zhang Hillhouse Capital

Let’s review the recent hedge fund action regarding Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR).

What does smart money think about Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 22% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ESGR over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with ESGR Positions

The largest stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) was held by Hillhouse Capital Management, which reported holding $209.6 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Akre Capital Management with a $79.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Diamond Hill Capital, Renaissance Technologies, and AQR Capital Management.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names have jumped into Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) headfirst. ExodusPoint Capital, managed by Michael Gelband, established the most valuable position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR). ExodusPoint Capital had $0.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP also made a $0.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is David Harding’s Winton Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF), Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR), Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR), and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to ESGR’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PBF 22 342765 4
EVR 25 342735 1
SNDR 19 121921 -1
EAF 24 142699 1
Average 22.5 237530 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $238 million. That figure was $349 million in ESGR’s case. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) is the least popular one with only 19 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) is even less popular than SNDR. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards ESGR. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately ESGR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); ESGR investors were disappointed as the stock returned -0.5% during the same time frame and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in the second quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) A Good Stock To Buy ? Is Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR), Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC): Zebra Capital’s Top Picks Zebra Capital Management is Fond of These Financial Stocks The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Should You Avoid Mercury General Corporation (MCY)? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.