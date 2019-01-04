Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Published on April 21, 2019 at 9:17 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of December. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 750 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. CSL investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with CSL positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CSL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are perceived as underperforming, old investment vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at the moment, We choose to focus on the upper echelon of this group, approximately 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people watch over the majority of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by following their best investments, Insider Monkey has unearthed a few investment strategies that have historically exceeded the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

SAC CAPITAL ADVISORS

We’re going to analyze the new hedge fund action surrounding Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

What does the smart money think about Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -5% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CSL over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

CSL

The largest stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) was held by Select Equity Group, which reported holding $127.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Pzena Investment Management with a $62.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Balyasny Asset Management, Precision Path Capital, and Point72 Asset Management.

Because Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) has faced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies who were dropping their entire stakes last quarter. Interestingly, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital dumped the biggest stake of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $15.8 million in stock, and Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $13.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL), Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC), PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH), and USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). This group of stocks’ market caps match CSL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
POOL 17 242228 0
VVC 23 731051 4
PRAH 25 297610 -3
USG 20 2262197 -1
Average 21.25 883272 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $883 million. That figure was $341 million in CSL’s case. PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on CSL as the stock returned 25.3% and outperformed the market as well. You can see the entire list of these shrewd hedge funds here.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Zendesk Inc (ZEN) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited...Hedge Funds Bailed Out of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) At The Wrong Time...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About NIO Inc. (NIO)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CDK Global Inc (CDK) ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) A Good Stock To Buy? J M Smucker Co (SJM) Registers Noteworthy Cluster of Insider Selling, Plus Four Other Companies with Notable Insider Trading Activity Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)’s 2014 Earnings Update Conference Call Transcript Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY)? Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It But Hedge Funds Love It 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.