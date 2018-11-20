Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Published on March 28, 2019 at 11:41 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by uncertainty regarding the future of the interest rate environment in the US, declining oil prices and the trade war with China, many smart money investors kept their optimism regarding the current bull run in the fourth quarter, while still hedging many of their long positions. However, as we know, big investors usually buy stocks with strong fundamentals, which is why we believe we can profit from imitating them. In this article, we are going to take a look at the smart money sentiment surrounding Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM).

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. CM investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with CM positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, old financial tools of the past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at present, We look at the masters of this club, about 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors handle most of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by watching their inimitable stock picks, Insider Monkey has brought to light many investment strategies that have historically exceeded Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

Let’s take a peek at the new hedge fund action regarding Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM).

How are hedge funds trading Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 7% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CM over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

CM_mar2019

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), which was worth $155.5 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $88.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, Two Sigma Advisors, and GLG Partners were also bullish on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds have jumped into Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) headfirst. Magnetar Capital, managed by Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser, created the most outsized position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM). Magnetar Capital had $0.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also initiated a $0.3 million position during the quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM). These stocks are Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU), National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG), and TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to CM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EC 16 192561 3
CHU 9 60531 3
NGG 10 310855 -1
TRP 15 219002 1
Average 12.5 195737 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $196 million. That figure was $359 million in CM’s case. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CM, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 13.5% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Ecolab Inc. (ECL)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping FedEx Corporation (FDX)?Is Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Getting Into Bank of Montreal (BMO)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Buying Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Canadian Banks For Long Term Dividend Growth Investors Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) (CM): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? What Do Hedge Funds Think of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) (CM)? Is Bank of Montreal (USA) (BMO) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Are Betting On Credicorp Ltd. (USA) (BAP) What Hedge Funds Think About SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.