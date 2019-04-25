Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Banco Macro SA (BMA)

Published on April 27, 2019 at 8:50 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

There are several ways to beat the market, and investing in small cap stocks has historically been one of them. We like to improve the odds of beating the market further by examining what famous hedge fund operators such as Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Carl Icahn think. Those hedge fund operators make billions of dollars each year by hiring the best and the brightest to do research on stocks, including small cap stocks that big brokerage houses simply don’t cover. Because of Carl Icahn and other elite funds’ exemplary historical records, we pay attention to their small cap picks. In this article, we use hedge fund filing data to analyze Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA).

Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA) shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that BMA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Crispin Odey

We’re going to check out the key hedge fund action encompassing Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA).

How are hedge funds trading Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 42% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in BMA a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BMA_apr2019

Among these funds, Odey Asset Management Group held the most valuable stake in Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA), which was worth $83.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was EMS Capital which amassed $28.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Millennium Management, Discovery Capital Management, and Horseman Capital Management were also bullish on Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Horseman Capital Management, managed by John Horseman, assembled the biggest position in Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA). Horseman Capital Management had $9.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Joshua Friedman and Mitchell Julis’s Canyon Capital Advisors also initiated a $1.9 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new BMA positions are Parvinder Thiara’s Athanor Capital, Bruce J. Richards and Louis Hanover’s Marathon Asset Management, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET), Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD), and Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to BMA’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CSOD 31 601148 3
TNET 17 233555 -4
MD 25 480820 0
HWC 15 111721 -9
Average 22 356811 -2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $357 million. That figure was $174 million in BMA’s case. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately BMA wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); BMA investors were disappointed as the stock returned 6.3% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kennametal Inc. (KMT) ?Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy?Is J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) A Good Stock To Buy?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Should You Avoid Banco Macro SA (BMA)? Is Banco Macro SA (ADR) (BMA) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds? bluebird bio Inc (BLUE), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Among Billionaire Stan Druckenmiller’s Top Small-Cap Picks First Bancorp (FBP): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Is First Bancorp (FBP) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Banco Macro SA (ADR) (BMA), BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (ADR) (BFR): Banking in Buenos Aires? Buyer Beware 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.