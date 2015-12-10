Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is the 16th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds

Published on June 1, 2019 at 10:17 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 750 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) investors should be aware of a small decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Nevertheless, hedge fund sentiment towards the stock is still near its all time high that was reached at the end of 2018. Our calculations also showed that PYPL currently ranks 16th among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Andrew Sandler

Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

What does the smart money think about Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 93 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -10% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PYPL over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

PYPL_may2019

More specifically, Third Point was the largest shareholder of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), with a stake worth $363.4 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Third Point was Coatue Management, which amassed a stake valued at $339 million. Citadel Investment Group, Whale Rock Capital Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) has faced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few money managers that elected to cut their positions entirely heading into Q3. Intriguingly, Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital dropped the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $484.6 million in call options. Steve Cohen’s fund, Point72 Asset Management, also said goodbye to its call options, about $174 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 10 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL). We will take a look at DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE:DWDP), PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR), 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), and AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV). This group of stocks’ market valuations match PYPL’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DWDP 61 1910098 -6
PTR 12 124953 -2
MMM 43 441353 7
ABBV 47 3858080 1
Average 40.75 1583621 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 40.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1584 million. That figure was $3610 million in PYPL’s case. DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE:DWDP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on PYPL as the stock returned 7.3% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG)Here is the Most Popular Stock Among Hedge FundsHere is the Second Most Popular Stock Among Hedge FundsDo Hedge Funds Have Too Much Confidence In Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)?Here is the 12th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019 Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q4 of 2018 Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings 30 Stocks Billionaires Are Crazy About: Insider Monkey Billionaire Stock Index Is Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) A Good Investment Right Now? 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks Among Hedge Funds 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.