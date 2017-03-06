Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds

Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

Published on February 26, 2019 at 11:44 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

A famous value investor who mainly  focuses on special situations, the author of The Little Book that Beats the Market, Joel Greenblatt founded his own hedge fund called Gotham Capital, back in 1985 in New York City. Today, he is the co-chief investment officer and the managing principal of its successor, called Gotham Asset Management, which he runs with his partner Robert Goldstein. An already mentioned book, The Little Book that Beats the Market, describes a special quantitative investment strategy called “Magic Formula Investing”, which is a method for choosing the right stocks to invest in, based on value investment principles. Joel Greenblatt is also an adjunct professor at the Columbia University Graduate School of Business, where he teaches “Value and Special Situation Investing”, and serves on the board of directors of Pzena Investment Management. He graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, with a BS summa cum laude in 1979 and with an MBA in 1980.

From 1985 until 1994, Gotham Capital had a fascinating track record – reporting a net return of 34% for this period. The fund provides to its investors a variety of diversified long/short hedge funds, all of which apply the same investment strategy. The essence of the Gotham Assets Management’s investment philosophy lies in the professional valuation of companies. “Our process is to analyze financial statements from approximately the 3000 largest U.S. companies based on our assessment of value. We then buy the companies we believe are the cheapest and short the ones we believe are the most expensive.”

Gotham Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

When you listen to Joel Greenblatt, the world of investing sounds so easy. In a short video published in June 2018 on CNBC, he shared his simple advice on investing – “If you can’t figure out the value of a company, you have no business investing in it”.

Investor Joel Greenblatt breaks down the key to valuing a business from CNBC.

According to Joel Greenblatt, Gotham Asset Management’s secret of success lies in the fact that they are “sticking to their guns”. Why would the fund change its investment strategy that apparently works in a long run? Even when returns don’t match its expectations, it continues to follow the only investment strategy Joel Greenblatt thinks is worth following – and that’s value investing. Gotham Asset Mangement’s team analyses each company separately, in that manner conducting very detailed research. After the fund has invested in a company, it waits patiently for a year or two, to get rewarded for its smart valuation. Throughout the years the company grew bigger, managing around $5.3 billion in assets under management (data from June 2018). Let’s take a look at some of its return figures throughout the years.

For example, it’s Gotham Neutral Fund brought back 5.77% for the last four months in 2013, and 6.83% annualized in 2014. It’s flagship Gotham Absolute Return Fund brought back an impressive 29.82% back in 2013, followed by a good 9.31% gain in 2014. Then, 2015 turned out to be quite challenging for this fund, as it had lost 10.25%. In spite of the loss in 2015, Gotham Absolute Return Fund came out positive the next year, delivering a strong return of 7.97%. In 2017, it had an even higher gain of 10.03%, and last year through October it delivered 1.65%. Since its inception in August 2012 through 2018, Gotham Absolute Return fund delivered a return of 58.6%.

The insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 89%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 29 percentage points (see the details here).  

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, Gotham Asset Management’s equity portfolio was valued $6.44 billion. As very diversified it counted more than 900 long positions. Among the top three most valuable positions the fund held, was a position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), which is one of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. The fund reported $65.43 million worth a stake in the company, on the account of 414,819 shares outstanding.

On the next page, you can read more about the most important positions and the changes the fund has made to its equity portfolio during Q4 2018.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is the Market Falling Out of Love With FAANG Stocks?Fed Chairman Powell Meets Trump for a “Private Dinner”. How Does the Market...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Eisman, Carl Icahn, Voce Capital...Boardman Bay Capital Management’s Returns, AUM and HoldingsBodenholm Capital’s Returns, AUM and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: LMR Partners, Warren Buffet, NVR, Inc. (...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Eisman, Carl Icahn, Voce Capital, New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ), ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN), and More Bodenholm Capital’s Returns, AUM and Holdings Boardman Bay Capital Management’s Returns, AUM and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: LMR Partners, Warren Buffet, NVR, Inc. (NVR), Popular Inc (BPOP), and More Beryl Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Warren Buffett, Canyon Capital, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT), National Research Corp. (NRC), SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) and More Michael Stark’s Crosslink Capital’s Return, AUM, and Holdings 5 Most Adulterous Countries in Africa 11 Best Countries to Find a Virgin Wife 15 Cheapest Accelerated Nursing Programs in NY and America
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.