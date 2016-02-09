Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is Hedge Funds’ 20th Most Popular Investment Idea

Published on October 3, 2019 at 5:15 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the second quarter. One of these stocks was Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was in 83 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. C has experienced a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 87 hedge funds in our database with C holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Despite the decline our calculations showed that C still ranks 20th among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a multitude of indicators investors can use to analyze publicly traded companies. A pair of the most innovative indicators are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a healthy amount (see the details here). Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy outperformed the broader market indices in down markets as well.

Jeff Ubben VALUEACT CAPITAL

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s review the fresh hedge fund action regarding Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

How have hedgies been trading Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 83 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -5% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in C over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

C_oct2019

The largest stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was held by ValueAct Capital, which reported holding $2207.7 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Eagle Capital Management with a $1877.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Greenhaven Associates, Diamond Hill Capital, and Pzena Investment Management.

Because Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has experienced a decline in interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of hedge funds that decided to sell off their full holdings last quarter. At the top of the heap, Alex Snow’s Lansdowne Partners cut the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $241.1 million in call options, and Robert Pitts’s Steadfast Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $62.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds last quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) but similarly valued. These stocks are The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble C’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
UN 16 1291383 -3
MCD 52 2906375 -2
ABT 47 1679357 -3
BHP 19 864675 4
Average 33.5 1685448 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1685 million. That figure was $10544 million in C’s case. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately C wasn’t nearly as successful as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on C were disappointed as the stock returned -0.6% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is How Hedge Funds’ Most Popular Stock Performed in Q3US Equities: Resilient Force or Case Study in Denial?Was Rhizome Partners Right About Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (GRIF)?Here is the Second Most Popular Stock Among Hedge FundsDoes Rhizome Partners Still Believe in BERY?Why is Rhizome Partners Bullish About LAACZ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q2 of 2019 How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 Here is the 18th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019 Citigroup Inc. (C): The Vilas Fund Thinks It Represents a Fantastic Opportunity Joseph Jolson’s Harvest Capital Strategies’ Return, AUM, and Holdings Joseph Jolson’s Harvest Capital Strategies’ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.