Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)

Published on October 9, 2019 at 9:39 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts, usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. During the fourth quarter of 2018 we observed increased volatility and small-cap stocks underperformed the market. Things completely reversed during the first half of 2019. Hedge fund investor letters indicated that they are cutting their overall exposure, closing out some position and doubling down on others. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to find out whether it was one of their high conviction long-term ideas.

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has seen an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. ROP was in 35 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with ROP holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ROP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video at the end of this article).

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Blair Levinsky of Waratah Capital Advisors

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a glance at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

How have hedgies been trading Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 59% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ROP over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ROP Positions

The largest stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was held by Akre Capital Management, which reported holding $574 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $68.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Waratah Capital Advisors, and Millennium Management.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers have jumped into Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) headfirst. Renaissance Technologies, founded by Jim Simons, created the largest position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Renaissance Technologies had $68.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management also made a $22.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ROP investors: Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, Peter Muller’s PDT Partners, and Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), and Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO). This group of stocks’ market caps match ROP’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EW 33 873482 8
DAL 70 7271037 10
STZ 38 1438593 0
MCO 39 7178921 5
Average 45 4190508 5.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 45 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $4191 million. That figure was $944 million in ROP’s case. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is the least popular one with only 33 bullish hedge fund positions. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately ROP wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); ROP investors were disappointed as the stock returned -2.5% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About ABB Ltd (ABB) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Crazy About PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Chevron Corporation (CVX)?Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Buy According To Hedge Funds?Were Hedge Funds Right About Abandoning Abbott Laboratories (ABT)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up AbbVie Inc (ABBV)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds dROPped The Ball On Roper Industries (ROP) Is Roper Industries, Inc. (ROP) A Good Stock To Buy? Waratah Capital Advisors’ Return, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Funds Are Dumping Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) 5 Capital Goods Stocks Hedge Funds Were Dumping in Q3 Six Dividend Stocks Sending More Cash To Shareholders Earnings Wrap: Kimberly Clark, Sprint, Rockwell Collins, More 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.