Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Published on October 29, 2019 at 12:37 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% in 2019 (through September 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ 20 preferred S&P 500 stocks generated a return of 24% during the same period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ consensus stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. Our calculations also showed that MOD isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

GAMCO Investors, Mario Gabelli

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s check out the latest hedge fund action surrounding Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Hedge fund activity in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 18% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MOD over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with MOD Positions

The largest stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) was held by GAMCO Investors, which reported holding $22.5 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Royce & Associates with a $15.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included DC Capital Partners, D E Shaw, and Renaissance Technologies.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have jumped into Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) headfirst. Zebra Capital Management, managed by Roger Ibbotson, initiated the most outsized position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Zebra Capital Management had $0.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP also initiated a $0.5 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new MOD investors: Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management and Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). These stocks are Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD), Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to MOD’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BY 5 19950 2
GLDD 22 100002 4
NVMI 9 141351 -2
VNDA 18 226175 -1
Average 13.5 121870 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $122 million. That figure was $78 million in MOD’s case. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately MOD wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on MOD were disappointed as the stock returned -20.5% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Is Burning These Hedge FundsViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Is Burning These Hedge FundsIs MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Do Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QAD Inc. (QADA)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Adecoagro SA (AGRO) Anymore

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Fund Think About Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) ? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Is Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Are Selling Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Meritor Inc (MTOR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.