Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Published on June 10, 2019 at 3:43 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We can judge whether Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into their best ideas. While not all of these picks will be winners, our research shows that these picks historically outperformed the market when we factor in known risk factors.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that FIS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Gabriel Plotkin Melvin Capital Management

We’re going to analyze the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

How are hedge funds trading Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 55 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 49% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 34 hedge funds with a bullish position in FIS a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

FIS_june2019

More specifically, Cantillon Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS), with a stake worth $482 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Cantillon Capital Management was D E Shaw, which amassed a stake valued at $453 million. Two Sigma Advisors, Citadel Investment Group, and Farallon Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, created the most outsized position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Renaissance Technologies had $219.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management also initiated a $210.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Gabriel Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management, Leon Shaulov’s Maplelane Capital, and James Parsons’s Junto Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) but similarly valued. These stocks are The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV), Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK), and BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to FIS’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TRV 29 1262157 0
HUM 42 3053077 -4
CUK 8 70177 0
BBT 30 222399 -1
Average 27.25 1151953 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1152 million. That figure was $3479 million in FIS’s case. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on FIS as the stock returned 5.7% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Eisman, Paulson & Co., Elliott Management, Nantkwest Inc (NK), Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS), and More Is Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? 10 Biggest Enterprise Software Companies In The World Is Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) A Good Stock To Buy? Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), Inphi Corporation (IPHI) & Two More: Did Maplelane Capital’s Picks Live Up to the Hype? Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), More: This $7 Billion Hedge Fund Is Unwavering On Its Top Picks 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.