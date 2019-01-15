Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Published on May 3, 2019 at 8:24 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire hedge fund managers such as David Abrams, Steve Cohen and Stan Druckenmiller can generate millions or even billions of dollars every year by pinning down high-potential small-cap stocks and pouring cash into these candidates. Small-cap stocks are overlooked by most investors, brokerage houses, and financial services hubs, while the unlimited research abilities of the big players within the hedge fund industry can easily identify the undervalued and high-potential stocks that reside the ignored corners of equity markets. There are numerous small-cap stocks that have turned out to be great winners, which is one of the main reasons the Insider Monkey team pays close attention to the hedge fund activity in relation to these stocks.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. EFSC shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund interest recently. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with EFSC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that efsc isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

AlphaOne Capital Partners' Returns, AUM and Holdings

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

How are hedge funds trading Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 15% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in EFSC over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with EFSC Positions

The largest stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $18.8 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Elizabeth Park Capital Management with a $9.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Marshall Wace LLP, AQR Capital Management, and AlphaOne Capital Partners.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, assembled the most outsized position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Marshall Wace LLP had $5.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments also initiated a $0.5 million position during the quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) but similarly valued. These stocks are Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA), PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT), Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA), and Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to EFSC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IPOA 21 288648 -2
PJT 18 141813 1
NTRA 17 99976 -4
QIWI 8 96327 0
Average 16 156691 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $157 million. That figure was $53 million in EFSC’s case. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately EFSC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); EFSC investors were disappointed as the stock returned 13.2% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce TrendHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)5 Stocks That Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Added5 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett LikesDid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wageworks Inc (WAGE) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About FB Financial Corporation (FBK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Several Insiders at Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Offload Shares Before Earnings Release, Plus Other Notable Insider Trading Hedge Funds Are Dumping Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Hedge Funds Are Selling OmniAmerican Bancorp, Inc. (OABC) 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.