Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Conn’s, Inc. (CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. CONN was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with CONN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CONN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



Now we're going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action regarding Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Hedge fund activity in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 31% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 18 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CONN a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Anchorage Advisors held the most valuable stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), which was worth $51.7 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Portolan Capital Management which amassed $8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Buckingham Capital Management, SG Capital Management, and Marshall Wace LLP were also bullish on Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers have jumped into Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) headfirst. SG Capital Management, managed by Ken Grossman and Glen Schneider, established the largest position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). SG Capital Management had $6.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital also made a $1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new CONN positions are David Harding’s Winton Capital Management, Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE), Nexgen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE), One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP), and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMEX:GTE). This group of stocks’ market values resemble CONN’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position BDGE 10 95847 -1 NXE 8 27179 0 OLP 4 29008 0 GTE 13 217180 -3 Average 8.75 92304 -1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $92 million. That figure was $96 million in CONN’s case. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMEX:GTE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CONN as the stock returned 39.5% during Q3 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.