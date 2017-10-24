Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ADT Inc. (ADT)

Published on October 17, 2019 at 2:54 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Many investors, including Paul Tudor Jones or Stan Druckenmiller, have been saying before the Q4 market crash that the stock market is overvalued due to a low interest rate environment that leads to companies swapping their equity for debt and focusing mostly on short-term performance such as beating the quarterly earnings estimates. In the first half of 2019, most investors recovered all of their Q4 losses as sentiment shifted and optimism dominated the US China trade negotiations. Nevertheless, many of the stocks that delivered strong returns in the first half still sport strong fundamentals and their gains were more related to the general market sentiment rather than their individual performance and hedge funds kept their bullish stance. In this article we will find out how hedge fund sentiment to ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) changed recently.

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. ADT was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with ADT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ADT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most stock holders, hedge funds are perceived as slow, outdated investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at present, We look at the aristocrats of this club, around 750 funds. These money managers manage the majority of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their unrivaled equity investments, Insider Monkey has spotted a few investment strategies that have historically outrun the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

ADT_oct2019

We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s view the recent hedge fund action surrounding ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Hedge fund activity in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in ADT a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Bill Miller

The largest stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) was held by Miller Value Partners, which reported holding $99.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Greenhouse Funds with a $18.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, GLG Partners, and Millennium Management.

Now, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Miller Value Partners, managed by Bill Miller, initiated the most valuable position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT). Miller Value Partners had $99.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners also made a $7.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ADT investors: Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors, Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital, and Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT). We will take a look at Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK), WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX), and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble ADT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TLRY 11 26085 1
LK 31 378737 31
WPX 40 726310 -2
HZNP 34 1221612 -7
Average 29 588186 5.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 29 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $588 million. That figure was $157 million in ADT’s case. WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ADT, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 3.1% during the third quarter and outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HEICO Corporation (HEI)Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Lennar Corporation (LEN)?Is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) A Good Stock To Buy?HCP, Inc. (HCP): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedAvangrid, Inc. (AGR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping MGM Resorts International (MGM)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ADT Inc. (ADT) Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On ADT Inc. (ADT)? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ADT Inc. (ADT) Five Stocks Capturing a Lot of Attention from Hedge Funds Why These Stocks Are Trading Higher on Monday? What Do Hedge Funds Think of ADT Corp (ADT)? What Hedge Funds Think About the Five Highest Total Cash Returns Stocks 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.