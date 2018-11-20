Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we’d like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. We would like to do so because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Hedge fund interest in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare RWT to other stocks including YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI), EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO), and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to get a better sense of its popularity.

Let’s review the latest hedge fund action surrounding Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

How are hedge funds trading Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in RWT a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Wallace R. Weitz & Co. held the most valuable stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), which was worth $42.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Shoals Capital Management which amassed $18.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, PEAK6 Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Renaissance Technologies were also bullish on Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has experienced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, we can see that there is a sect of money managers that decided to sell off their entire stakes heading into Q3. Intriguingly, Jonathan Lourie and Stuart Fiertz’s Cheyne Capital sold off the largest stake of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $4.8 million in stock, and Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $0.2 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). We will take a look at YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI), EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO), McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), and Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO). This group of stocks’ market values match RWT’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position YETI 10 27704 10 NPO 15 117649 -1 MGRC 23 119085 1 SIMO 17 194652 1 Average 16.25 114773 2.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $115 million. That figure was $83 million in RWT’s case. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately RWT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); RWT investors were disappointed as the stock returned 10.3% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

