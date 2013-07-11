Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)

Published on May 2, 2019 at 2:42 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 750 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. At the end of this article we will also compare RAVN to other stocks including Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR), Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC), and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to get a better sense of its popularity.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Chuck Royce

We’re going to go over the latest hedge fund action surrounding Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

How are hedge funds trading Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in RAVN a year ago. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

RAVN_apr2019

The largest stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $52.5 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $9.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Citadel Investment Group, and GAMCO Investors.

Since Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has experienced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there were a few money managers who were dropping their full holdings heading into Q3. Intriguingly, Allan Mecham and Ben Raybould’s Arlington Value Capital sold off the biggest investment of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $1.3 million in stock. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s fund, Arrowstreet Capital, also said goodbye to its stock, about $0.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR), Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC), La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB), and U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). This group of stocks’ market values resemble RAVN’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TR 11 80950 -1
PAHC 20 55784 -1
LZB 17 59788 0
USPH 11 87506 -1
Average 14.75 71007 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $71 million. That figure was $76 million in RAVN’s case. Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately RAVN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on RAVN were disappointed as the stock returned 8.2% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Steve Cohen, Kingstown Capital Management, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM), Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN), and More Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) What Hedge Funds Think about Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)? Is Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) A Buy After Landing Defense Contract? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Celestica Inc. (USA) (CLS) 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.