Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Morgan Stanley (MS)

Published on October 9, 2019 at 7:39 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was in 60 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. MS shareholders have witnessed an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 54 hedge funds in our database with MS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video at the end of this article).

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a multitude of indicators shareholders employ to assess their stock investments. A pair of the most under-the-radar indicators are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a superb amount (see the details here).

Jeff Ubben VALUEACT CAPITAL

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to check out the new hedge fund action encompassing Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Hedge fund activity in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 60 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 11% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MS over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with MS Positions

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Jeffrey Ubben’s ValueAct Capital has the most valuable position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), worth close to $1.1491 billion, comprising 12% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Eagle Capital Management, led by Boykin Curry, holding a $675.2 million position; the fund has 2.4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other members of the smart money that hold long positions encompass Richard S. Pzena’s Pzena Investment Management, Ric Dillon’s Diamond Hill Capital and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital.

Now, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Eminence Capital, managed by Ricky Sandler, created the biggest position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Eminence Capital had $141.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Robert Joseph Caruso’s Select Equity Group also initiated a $84.1 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new MS investors: Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). These stocks are Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB), BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC), and Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble MS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ENB 20 331452 0
BLK 43 675870 -2
LFC 8 45478 1
ANTM 66 4919379 -7
Average 34.25 1493045 -2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 34.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1493 million. That figure was $4267 million in MS’s case. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately MS wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on MS were disappointed as the stock returned -1.8% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up AbbVie Inc (ABBV)?Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Buy According To Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About ABB Ltd (ABB) AnymoreWere Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Chevron Corporation (CVX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Abandoning Abbott Laboratories (ABT)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Morgan Stanley (MS) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, BlueMountain Capital, Maverick Capital, ESL Investments, Morgan Stanley (MS), Unit Corporation (UNT), and More Were Hedge Funds Right About Morgan Stanley (MS)? 4 Stocks Activist Jeffrey Ubben Bought in Q3 (and 1 He Dumped) Is Morgan Stanley (MS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 20 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Piling On Morgan Stanley’s 10 Best Fresh Money Stocks To Buy 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.