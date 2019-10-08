Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Markel Corporation (MKL)

Published on October 11, 2019 at 11:14 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their June 28 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has experienced an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. MKL was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with MKL holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MKL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Dmitry Balyasny

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

What does smart money think about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 9% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MKL over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with MKL Positions

The largest stake in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was held by Akre Capital Management, which reported holding $559 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $235.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Polar Capital, Balyasny Asset Management, and Citadel Investment Group.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Gotham Asset Management, managed by Joel Greenblatt, initiated the largest position in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Gotham Asset Management had $0.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors also made a $0.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Claes Fornell’s CSat Investment Advisory.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) but similarly valued. These stocks are Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble MKL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TFX 25 880362 6
GPC 20 315972 -2
SSL 8 19687 3
TS 16 657304 1
Average 17.25 468331 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $468 million. That figure was $1300 million in MKL’s case. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks  (view the video below) among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on MKL as the stock returned 8.5% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE)Should You Avoid BT Group plc (BT) Like Hedge Funds Did?Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)Is Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) A Good Stock To Buy?Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Hedge Funds Still In Wait-and-See Mode

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Markel Corporation (MKL) ? Do Hedge Funds Love Markel Corporation (MKL)? Do Hedge Funds Love Markel Corporation (MKL)? What Do Hedge Funds Think of Markel Corporation (MKL)? Value Investor Gayner’s Top Stock Picks For Q4 11 Insider Trades To Keep An Eye On 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.