Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Published on October 10, 2019 at 12:57 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Does Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s quickly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on satellite photos and other research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but net net their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 29 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. At the end of this article we will also compare CERN to other stocks including Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), and Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to get a better sense of its popularity.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are many metrics market participants can use to value their stock investments. A duo of the most innovative metrics are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a significant margin (see the details here).

David Blood

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to review the latest hedge fund action surrounding Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

How have hedgies been trading Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CERN over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with CERN Positions

Among these funds, Generation Investment Management held the most valuable stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), which was worth $241.6 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $227 million worth of shares. Moreover, Starboard Value LP, AQR Capital Management, and GLG Partners were also bullish on Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has witnessed falling interest from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there were a few money managers that decided to sell off their full holdings in the second quarter. Intriguingly, Renaissance Technologies sold off the largest stake of the 750 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth close to $44.6 million in stock, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $32.4 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble CERN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PXD 48 841904 -7
ES 21 780262 5
VRSK 30 694067 10
SYF 46 2515446 1
Average 36.25 1207920 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 36.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1208 million. That figure was $1211 million in CERN’s case. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is the least popular one with only 21 bullish hedge fund positions. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately CERN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); CERN investors were disappointed as the stock returned -6.8% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) ?Do Hedge Funds Love Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Southern Company (SO)Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Going to Burn These Hedge...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Mason Capital Management, Diamondback Capital Management, Third Point LLC, Elliott Management, Cerner Corporation (CERN), Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), and More Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cerner Corporation (CERN) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Ray Dalio, David Einhorn, Facebook Inc. (FB), Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF), GrubHub Inc (GRUB), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Keith Meister, Jeffrey Smith, Highland Capital, Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE), Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC), KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Starboard Value LP, Sachem Head Capital Management, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI), Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW), and More Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Cerner Corporation (CERN)? Hedge Funds Are Buying Cerner Corporation (CERN) 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.