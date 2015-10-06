Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)

Published on October 14, 2019 at 8:10 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended June 28, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) was in 24 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. TECH investors should pay attention to an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with TECH holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TECH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s go over the new hedge fund action regarding Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

How have hedgies been trading Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 33% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TECH over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

TECH_oct2019

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), which was worth $98.5 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was 12 West Capital Management which amassed $74.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Royce & Associates, AQR Capital Management, and Millennium Management were also bullish on Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers have jumped into Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) headfirst. Tudor Investment Corp, managed by Paul Tudor Jones, created the most outsized position in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Tudor Investment Corp had $1.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management also initiated a $0.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new TECH positions are Robert B. Gillam’s McKinley Capital Management, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). These stocks are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H), RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR), and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). This group of stocks’ market values resemble TECH’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RPM 25 454818 4
H 23 846946 -1
RNR 20 720820 0
NDSN 17 47469 4
Average 21.25 517513 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $518 million. That figure was $353 million in TECH’s case. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately TECH wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on TECH were disappointed as the stock returned -6% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 201910 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on AnimalsIs AMETEK, Inc. (AME) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)These Hedge Funds Dodged A Bullet By Dumping PG&E Corporation (PCG)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Is BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) a Good Stock To Buy? United Rentals Inc. (URI), Techne Corporation (TECH), SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC): Amongst Rail-Splitter Capital Management’s Top Picks from Q2 Mine Safety Appliances (MSA): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Opko Health Inc. (OPK): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019 5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019 10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.