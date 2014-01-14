Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Aren’t Done Buying Evercore Inc. (EVR)

Published on December 3, 2019 at 4:42 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Is Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) a safe stock to buy now? The best stock pickers are in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions improved by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that EVR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings). EVR was in 29 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 26 hedge funds in our database with EVR positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by 40 percentage points since May 2014 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.8% through November 21, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

setting up a hedge fund

George Soros of Soros Fund Management

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s analyze the key hedge fund action encompassing Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR).

What have hedge funds been doing with Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 12% from the second quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards EVR over the last 17 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

EVR_dec2019

The largest stake in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) was held by Citadel Investment Group, which reported holding $102.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Millennium Management with a $78.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Point72 Asset Management, GLG Partners, and Fisher Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Azora Capital allocated the biggest weight to Evercore Partners Inc. (NYSE:EVR), around 1.07% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.57 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EVR.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Royce & Associates, managed by Chuck Royce, created the biggest position in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Royce & Associates had $9.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners also made a $3.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are George Soros’s Soros Fund Management, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, and Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). We will take a look at RH (NYSE:RH), Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU), Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU), and Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble EVR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RH 32 876978 4
BBU 6 10495 1
CBU 13 23777 1
WTS 22 266224 7
Average 18.25 294369 3.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $294 million. That figure was $340 million in EVR’s case. RH (NYSE:RH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Unfortunately EVR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on EVR were disappointed as the stock returned -2.7% during the fourth quarter (through the end of November) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR...Hedge Funds Love SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Way More Than These 4 Stocks...Hedge Funds Are Getting Excited About Campbell Soup Company (CPB)Is Signature Bank (SBNY) A Good Stock To Buy?Splunk Inc (SPLK): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHedge Funds Are Dipping Their Toes Into Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Evercore Inc. (EVR) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Evercore Inc. (EVR) Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Evercore Inc. (EVR) ? Evercore Inc. (EVR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Evercore Partners Inc. (EVR) Fails to Attract Smart Money in Q3 More Insider Trading at WWE, Plus 4 Other Stocks With Notable Insider Trading Activity These Companies Saw Interesting Insider Buying and Selling Activity 10 Easy to Install Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras 10 Most Profitable Airlines In The World: 2019 Rankings 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.