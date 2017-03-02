Hedge Funds Are Selling MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Is MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. MYRG was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with MYRG holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MYRG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



How are hedge funds trading MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -27% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MYRG a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Third Avenue Management was the largest shareholder of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG), with a stake worth $12 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Third Avenue Management was Arrowstreet Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $3 million. Millennium Management, Fisher Asset Management, and AQR Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the smart money, logic holds that there is a sect of money managers who were dropping their full holdings in the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP dropped the largest investment of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $2 million in stock, and Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $1.4 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 4 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) but similarly valued. These stocks are Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSE:CVRS), Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE), Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK), and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to MYRG’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position CVRS 9 143517 1 WTRE 3 2639 3 CRK 4 4186 -4 VECO 11 146565 1 Average 6.75 74227 0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $74 million. That figure was $26 million in MYRG’s case. Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately MYRG wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on MYRG were disappointed as the stock returned -16.2% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

