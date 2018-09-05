Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Getting Crazy About Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Published on November 28, 2019 at 10:19 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Is Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) undervalued? The best stock pickers are in an optimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund bets inched up by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that ALXN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. ALXN was in 46 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2019. There were 44 hedge funds in our database with ALXN positions at the end of the previous quarter.

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are perceived as underperforming, outdated investment vehicles of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our experts look at the top tier of this club, about 750 funds. These money managers control bulk of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by tracking their finest stock picks, Insider Monkey has revealed several investment strategies that have historically defeated the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship short hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.8% since February 2017 (through November 21st) even though the market was up more than 39% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Samuel Isaly Orbimed Advisors

Samuel Isaly of OrbiMed Advisors

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s review the new hedge fund action surrounding Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 46 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 5% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ALXN over the last 17 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ALXN_nov2019

Among these funds, Baker Bros. Advisors held the most valuable stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), which was worth $808.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $279.1 million worth of shares. Iridian Asset Management, OrbiMed Advisors, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Palo Alto Investors allocated the biggest weight to Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), around 6.25% of its portfolio. Baker Bros. Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 5.5 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ALXN.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Partner Fund Management, managed by Christopher James, established the most outsized position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Partner Fund Management had $141.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jeremy Green’s Redmile Group also made a $113.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new ALXN positions are Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management, Efrem Kamen’s Pura Vida Investments, and Matthew Halbower’s Pentwater Capital Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). We will take a look at Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK), and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP). This group of stocks’ market valuations match ALXN’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
K 27 629331 -1
HIG 32 848897 2
SWK 26 1040404 -1
SNAP 52 2118425 7
Average 34.25 1159264 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 34.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1159 million. That figure was $2582 million in ALXN’s case. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is the least popular one with only 26 bullish hedge fund positions. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ALXN as the stock returned 13.4% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is the 13th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHere is the 23rd Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge Funds10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious RelationshipsHere is What Hedge Funds Think About 111, Inc. (YI)Mittleman Bearish on Aimia & CMIC Holdings, Bullish on IGTHere is the 20th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Miller Value Partners Likes These Two Stocks; Bearish on One Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): Sound Shore Says the Pharmaceutical Company is Driving Innovation Is Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) A Good Stock To Buy Right Now? Should You Avoid Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)? Market Movers Today: CSRA Inc (CSRA), Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA), Stamps.com (STMP), and More 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships Top 5 Best Smartphones With Removable Battery In 2019 10 Easiest Popular Songs to Play on Piano
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.