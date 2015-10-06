Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Getting Bullish About ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Published on March 27, 2019 at 10:44 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are known to underperform the bull markets but that’s not because they are terrible at stock picking. Hedge funds underperform because their net exposure in only 40-70% and they charge exorbitant fees. No one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. However, hedge funds’ consensus picks on average deliver market beating returns. For example in the first 2.5 months of this year the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 13.1% (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 15 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 19.7% during the same 2.5-month period, with 93% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Interestingly, an average long/short hedge fund returned only 5% due to the hedges they implemented and the large fees they charged. If you pay attention to the actual hedge fund returns (5%) versus the returns of their long stock picks, you might believe that it is a waste of time to analyze hedge funds’ purchases. We know better. That’s why we scrutinize hedge fund sentiment before we invest in a stock like ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML).

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has seen an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ASML isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Let’s take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML).

How have hedgies been trading ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 23% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ASML a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ASML_mar2019

The largest stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) was held by Fisher Asset Management, which reported holding $371.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $107.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Segantii Capital, and Citadel Investment Group.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers have jumped into ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) headfirst. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, established the most valuable position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML). Renaissance Technologies had $54.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Simon Sadler’s Segantii Capital also initiated a $47.1 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new ASML positions are Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, and Charles Clough’s Clough Capital Partners.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML). These stocks are Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to ASML’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BBD 16 627609 2
GE 59 2955156 13
CHTR 64 6572480 -3
WBA 39 1089022 5
Average 44.5 2811067 4.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 44.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2811 million. That figure was $651 million in ASML’s case. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is even less popular than BBD but the sentiment is improving. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ASML as the stock returned 23.9% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Diageo plc (DEO)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)?Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying United Technologies Corporation (UTX)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)? Is ASML Holding NV (ADR) (ASML) A Good Stock To Buy? Why Disney, Devon and Three Other Stocks Are in Spotlight Today Why Are These Stocks on the Move Today? Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (ASML) Anymore ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (ASML) Posts Strong Q2 Results, Guides Higher What Hedge Funds Think About ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (ASML) Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.