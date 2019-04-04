Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Dumping WESCO International, Inc. (WCC)

Published on October 25, 2019 at 10:12 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are known to underperform the bull markets but that’s not because they are bad at investing. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. Hedge funds underperform because they are hedged. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% in the first 9 months of this year through September 30th (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24% during the same 9-month period. An average long/short hedge fund returned only a fraction of this due to the hedges they implement and the large fees they charge. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that investors can outperform the market by imitating hedge funds’ consensus stock picks rather than directly investing in hedge funds. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that WCC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are dozens of gauges market participants use to value stocks. A couple of the most under-the-radar gauges are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can beat the market by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

WCC_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to check out the recent hedge fund action surrounding WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

What does smart money think about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -31% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 26 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in WCC a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Clint Carlson, Carlson Capital

More specifically, Blue Harbour Group was the largest shareholder of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC), with a stake worth $202.1 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Blue Harbour Group was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $94.6 million. Polaris Capital Management, D E Shaw, and Carlson Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has witnessed a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there was a specific group of money managers that slashed their entire stakes in the second quarter. Intriguingly, Sara Nainzadeh’s Centenus Global Management dropped the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at about $3.7 million in stock. David Costen Haley’s fund, HBK Investments, also cut its stock, about $3.4 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 8 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) but similarly valued. These stocks are Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR), and PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble WCC’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
INSM 23 596261 5
KFY 22 134563 1
WOR 13 61991 -4
PQG 6 55623 0
Average 16 212110 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $212 million. That figure was $474 million in WCC’s case. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately WCC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on WCC were disappointed as the stock returned -5.7% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Are Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Embraer SA (ERJ)?Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Azul S.A. (AZUL)?Outfront Media Inc (OUT): Hedge Funds Are Selling, But Still BullishWere Hedge Funds Right About Cutting Tech Data Corporation (TECD)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Should You Buy WESCO International, Inc. (WCC)? Is WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) A Good Stock To Buy? Is WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) A Good Stock To Buy? Atlantic Investment Trims Its Stake In WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) When Jeffrey Ubben Likes A Stock Like Agrium Inc. (AGU), You Should Pay Attention 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.