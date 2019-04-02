Hedge Funds Are Dumping Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN)

As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, hedge funds delivered their best returns in a decade. Most investors who decided to stick with hedge funds after a rough 2018 recouped their losses by the end of the second quarter. We get to see hedge funds’ thoughts towards the market and individual stocks by aggregating their quarterly portfolio movements and reading their investor letters. In this article, we will particularly take a look at what hedge funds think about Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN).

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. MCRN shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with MCRN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MCRN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



What does smart money think about Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -46% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 21 hedge funds with a bullish position in MCRN a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Hawk Ridge Management was the largest shareholder of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN), with a stake worth $13 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Hawk Ridge Management was Royce & Associates, which amassed a stake valued at $12.7 million. GLG Partners, ACK Asset Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) has experienced declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedge funds who sold off their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. Intriguingly, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group dropped the largest investment of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $2.6 million in stock, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $2.4 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 11 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN). We will take a look at Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC), Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA), Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS), and Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV). This group of stocks’ market caps match MCRN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position MERC 16 159892 2 KRA 17 83773 -2 OIS 9 35062 -5 REV 31 307405 3 Average 18.25 146533 -0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $147 million. That figure was $61 million in MCRN’s case. Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on MCRN as the stock returned 20.8% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

