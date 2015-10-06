Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)

Published on November 6, 2019 at 4:39 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do we determine whether Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) makes for a good investment at the moment? We analyze the sentiment of a select group of the very best investors in the world, who spend immense amounts of time and resources studying companies. They may not always be right (no one is), but data shows that their consensus long positions have historically outperformed the market when we adjust for known risk factors.

Is Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) a buy, sell, or hold? Prominent investors are getting less optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were trimmed by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that GMRE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

GMRE_oct2019

Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. Let’s go over the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

How have hedgies been trading Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -19% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards GMRE over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Paul Marshall Marshall Wace

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, holds the number one position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE). Marshall Wace LLP has a $5.5 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Israel Englander of Millennium Management, with a $3.6 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other peers that hold long positions consist of Renaissance Technologies, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors and David M. Knott’s Dorset Management.

Seeing as Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has witnessed declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there were a few hedge funds that elected to cut their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. Interestingly, Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group sold off the largest stake of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $5.3 million in stock, and Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $3.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL), Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL), and Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT). This group of stocks’ market values match GMRE’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ANH 14 30523 5
STRL 14 45091 -1
PRPL 3 41911 -1
SALT 10 18316 3
Average 10.25 33960 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $34 million. That figure was $17 million in GMRE’s case. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on GMRE as the stock returned 10.5% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (KLDO) Is Burning These Hedge FundsEinhorn Shorts Netflix, Dislikes Amazon, Disney, and Other Streaming Companies...SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Is Burning These Hedge FundsDid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) ?Is Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) A Good Stock To BuyConcert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) Is Burning These Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) How Recent IPO Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Stacks Up Against Its Peers 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.