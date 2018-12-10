Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Buying CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Published on December 11, 2018 at 3:30 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms that we track manage billions of dollars of their wealthy clients’ money, and needless to say, they are painstakingly thorough when analyzing where to invest this money, as their own wealth depends on it. Regardless of the various methods used by elite investors like David Tepper and Dan Loeb, the resources they expend are second-to-none. This is especially valuable when it comes to small-cap stocks, which is where they generate their strongest outperformance, as their resources give them a huge edge when it comes to studying these stocks compared to the average investor, which is why we intently follow their activity in the small-cap space.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was in 33 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. CF has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. There were 30 hedge funds in our database with CF holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CF isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Kerr Neilson

We’re going to check out the fresh hedge fund action encompassing CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

What have hedge funds been doing with CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 10% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 31 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CF heading into this year. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with CF Positions

More specifically, Eminence Capital was the largest shareholder of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF), with a stake worth $214.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Eminence Capital was Platinum Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $145.5 million. Millennium Management, Slate Path Capital, and Glendon Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Pelham Capital, managed by Ross Turner, established the most valuable call position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Pelham Capital had $27.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. George Soros’s Soros Fund Management also made a $16.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Vince Maddi and Shawn Brennan’s SIR Capital Management, and William Harnisch’s Peconic Partners LLC.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), and Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble CF’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MRVL 31 1899897 -8
TRGP 21 1126979 -1
CMG 33 2025165 -6
TI 3 1661 -1
Average 22 1263426 -4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.26 billion. That figure was $1.16 billion in CF’s case. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard CMG might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)?Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)?Is Wayfair Inc (W) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)?Should You Buy Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)?Is Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Five Agrochemical Stocks Hedge Funds Like 3 Hot Mid-Caps to Buy Now According to Quant Billionaires 7 Biggest Nitrogen Fertilizer Manufacturers in America Hedge Funds Are Buying CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), More: See What This $36 Billion Hedge Fund Was Buying in Q3 Hedge Funds Like These Agricultural Chemicals Stocks Big Changes At The Top of Passport Capital’s Portfolio As Yahoo (YHOO) Takes Top Spot The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.