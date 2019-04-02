Hedge Funds Are Betting On The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Hedge funds run by legendary names like George Soros and David Tepper make billions of dollars a year for themselves and their super-rich accredited investors (you’ve got to have a minimum of $1 million liquid to invest in a hedge fund) by spending enormous resources on analyzing and uncovering data about small-cap stocks that the big brokerage houses don’t follow. Small caps are where they can generate significant outperformance. That’s why we pay special attention to hedge fund activity in these stocks.

Is The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) a buy here? The best stock pickers are taking a bullish view. The number of long hedge fund bets moved up by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that BNS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video at the end of this article). BNS was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with BNS positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to check out the recent hedge fund action surrounding The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

What have hedge funds been doing with The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 14% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BNS over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), with a stake worth $231.9 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $196.5 million. GLG Partners, Bridgewater Associates, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, assembled the largest position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS). Balyasny Asset Management had $12.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management also initiated a $1.3 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital, Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management, and David Andre and Astro Teller’s Cerebellum Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to BNS’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position DUK 32 1626108 6 TMUS 78 2625953 16 TJX 50 2307933 -4 EPD 19 365269 -1 Average 44.75 1731316 4.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 44.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1731 million. That figure was $537 million in BNS’s case. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is the least popular one with only 19 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is even less popular than EPD. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on BNS as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on BNS as the stock returned 5.8% during the third quarter and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.



