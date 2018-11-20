Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Published on December 23, 2018 at 2:17 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The 700+ hedge funds and money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of September 30. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund positions. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest of late. PSEC was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with PSEC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that psec isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

We’re going to check out the key hedge fund action regarding Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

What have hedge funds been doing with Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 10% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PSEC over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with PSEC Positions

More specifically, Arrowstreet Capital was the largest shareholder of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), with a stake worth $18.4 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Arrowstreet Capital was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $7.5 million. McKinley Capital Management, Two Sigma Advisors, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, assembled the largest position in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Arrowstreet Capital had $18.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management also initiated a $0.2 million position during the quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). These stocks are QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP), Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI), Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to PSEC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
QEP 22 466803 3
RPAI 14 244414 -3
CLDR 25 113418 12
ITGR 17 247639 -5
Average 19.5 268069 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $268 million. That figure was $47 million in PSEC’s case. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is even less popular than RPAI. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreFutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Starboard Value LP, York Capital Management, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX), Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Millennium Management, Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS), Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC), Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Tudor Jones, Dan Loeb, David Einhorn, Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY), Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC), Alteryx Inc (AYX), and More 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks With 5+% Yield Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC): Big Dividend, Big Risks Should You Add Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) to Your Portfolio? How to Invest in Business Development Companies (BDCs) 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.