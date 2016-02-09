Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Steve Cohen, Scientific Games Corp (SGMS), TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON), AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB), and More

Published on December 31, 2018 at 1:53 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Billionaire Steven Cohen Flips the Script: Picking Up Facebook (FB) Stock, Tuning Out Roku (ROKU) (SmarterAnalyst.com)
Back in November, billionaire Steve Cohen predicted a bear market was approaching. The time frame he gave during an interview with the Financial Times (FT) was for it to come in 18 months. Did his prediction come early? Cohen’s remarks were spoken to the FT as his new hedge fund Point72 raised $5 billion since the firm opened its doors to outside investors. Cohen is said to have had a return of 30% per year since opening his firm SAC Capital Advisors in 1992. However, a 2012 insider trading scandal rocked the house and Cohen closed shop in 2016.

Ex-BlueCrest Manager to Start $800M Hedge Fund Focusing on Asia (Bloomberg)
Bloomberg’s Lisa Abramowicz discusses a big fund launch by Mohit Khurana, a former portfolio manager at BlueCrest Capital Management. She speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas.” (Source: Bloomberg)

insider trading insider buys

Chad McDermott / Shutterstock.com

Sears Gets Last-Minute Bid From Chairman (TheStreet)
Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLDQ) — once famed for its iconic catalog and department stores — narrowly averted liquidating when Eddie Lampert, the retailer’s chairman, made a last-minute, $4.4 billion bid to buy and save the company. Lampert made the bid through his hedge fund, ESL Investments. No other official bid had appeared by Friday. ESL said the bid includes $1.3 billion in financing from three institutions. Reports said Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada would assist with the financing.Transform Holdco LLC, an affiliate of ESL Investments, said it would purchase 425 Sears stores, offering employment to up to 50,000 of the chain’s 68,000 current employees.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 4th (ModernReaders.com)
Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, January 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 3rd.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Eversept Partners’ Return, AUM, and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Adage Capital Partners, Goosehead Insurance...Kerrisdale Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsChilton Investment Company’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Israel Englander, Omega Advisors, Jabre...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Crispin Odey, Third Point...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.