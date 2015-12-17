Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

FrontFour Capital Group’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

Published on May 16, 2019 at 8:35 am by Liliana De la Torre in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

FrontFour Capital Group was launched back in 2006 as an employee owned hedge fund sponsor. It mainly provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and utilizes an event-driven and opportunistic strategy. The fund’s headquarters are in Greenwich, Connecticut and currently is run by David Lorber, Stephen Loukas, and Zachary George. Mr. David A.Lorber, one of the Co-Founders, currently serves as an investment adviser and a Portfolio Manager at the firm. He has extensive experience in restructuring operations and implementing policy changes in the financial and real estate sectors. Prior FrontFour Capital Group, Mr. Lorber served a Senior Investment Analyst at Pirate Capital, was an Equity Analyst at Vantis Capital Management and an Associate at Cushman & Wakefield. Furthermore, he served as a director of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, as a director of Huntingdon Capital Corp and Fisher Communications Inc. David Lorber holds a B.S. in Business Management and Economics, with Honors, from Skidmore College.

Mr. Zachary Ryan George J.D., also known as Zach, is the second Co-Founder, Managing Member, Partner and Portfolio Manager at FrontFour Capital Group. Mr. George earned a Juris Doctor degree from Brooklyn Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. His professional experience in the investment world is extensive. He has been Chief Executive Officer and President of IAT Management. Additionally, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Huntingdon Capital Corp and as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at Slate Office REIT. He was also a Senior Investment Analyst at Pirate Capital and a Credit Analyst at Mizuho Bank. Mr. George has served as an Analyst at CIBC World Markets, and as a Lead Independent Director of PW Eagle Inc.

The third member of FrontFour Capital Group is Stephen Elias Loukas. He earned a Bachelor degree in Accounting and Finance from New York University. Mr. Loukas began his career at financial restructuring in Zolfo Cooper, assisting corporate clients in the implementation of operational and financial restructuring plans. Since then, he has been accumulating experience in the investment area. He has served as Senior Analyst at Pirate Capital, as a Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse and currently, he is partner and Portfolio Manager at FrontFour Capital Group. He serves as the Independent Director of Obsidian Energy. Before joining FrontFrour Capital, he served as a Director at Credit Suisse Securities and also as a Portfolio Manager and Head of Investment Research of the multi-product event proprietary trading group. Additionally, he was a member of the corporate finance & distribution group at Scotia Capital.

David Lorber FrontFour Capital

FrontFour Capital Group invests with a focus on value event-driven opportunities in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States and Canada. The firm employs a combination of in-house and external research processes to identify the most attractive opportunities and creates its portfolios based on bottom-up fundamental analysis. According to its latest Form ADV as of February 26th ,2019, the fund manages approximately $207.93 million in regulatory assets on a discretionary basis.

Taking a look at the annual returns of its FrontFour Capital Partners Fund over the past five years we can see that three of those were down years. In 2013, it attained a satisfactory 28.70%; however, in 2014 it brought a loss of 0.80%. The following year, was another down year with a loss of 8.61%. The fund seemed to have recovered for the year 2016 when it brought back 4.89% and got even better in 2017 with a result of 12.61%. From January through October 2018 (YTD), the fund had lost 12.90%. FrontFour Capital Partners Fund achieved a total return of 85.21% with a compound annual return of 5.39%. Its worst drawdown was at 43.31.

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 89%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 29 percentage points (see the details here). We take a closer look at hedge funds like Froint Four Capital Group in order to identify their best and worst ideas.

At the end of Q4 of 2018, the fund disclosed a total of 19  holdings, and its portfolio was valued at $113.87 million. Even though the fund has a diverse portfolio, none of its holdings were among the 30 most popular stocks. During the quarter, Froint Four Capital Group reduced stakes in 11 companies, among which was Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Its position in Nexstar, the fund lowered by 85% to 26,449 shares valued at $2.08 million. Also, it decreased its investments in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 20% ending up with 171,379 shares worth around $1.87 million, and in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) also by 20% to 490,754 shares with a value of $2.3 million.

Among the stocks for which the fund completely lost enthusiasm and decided to sell its entire positions were DowDuDpont Inc. (NYSE:DWDP), Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT). Te fund dumped $8.01 million worth a position in DowDuDpont by selling 124,516 shares, and dropped its stake in Cabot Corp that was valued $4.02 million, on the basis of 64,166 shares outstanding.

Click here to read the rest of the article where we share the fund’s top new and old positions.

Disclosure: None

This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Alibaba, Cisco, Agios Pharmaceuticals and More: Why These Stocks Are in the...Here Are Some of Billionaire Buffett’s Moves For Q1Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Novogratz, Bill Ackman, Kyle Bass...Stocks Goldman Sachs Likes If the Chinese Trade War ContinuesMicrosoft, Amazon, and More: Why These Stocks Are TrendingTripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP): Tollymore Investment Partners’ Thoughts On...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Novogratz, Bill Ackman, Kyle Bass, Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS), American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP), and More TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP): Tollymore Investment Partners’ Thoughts On The Company’s Recent Decline And Future Growth Tollymore Investment Partners’ May 2019 Investor Letter Here is Why Choice Equities Capital Management Loves Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI): Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST): Choice Equities Capital Management Says it Represents an Interesting Opportunity Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Choice Equities Capital Management Says New Management is Doing a Good Job U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX): Choice Equities Capital Management Thinks Its Shares Are Cheap 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.