FrontFour Capital Group Returns, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)

At the end of Q4 2018 FrontFour Capital Group’s number one holding was Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) a renowned brand in the vacation industry, that runs more than 100 resorts worldwide and manages more than 180 other resorts and lodging properties. The fund held a stake of 289,574 shares valued at $20.41 million, amassing 17.93% of its equity portfolio. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a market cap of $4.37 billion and it is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 89.40. Year-to-date, the company’s stock is up 39.37%, and on May 15th it had a closing price of $97.53. For the first quarter of 2019, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $24 million, or $0.52 per fully diluted share, which compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $36 million, or $1.32 per fully diluted share in the same quarter of 2018.

Another valuable position in the fund’s 13F portfolio was in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE), a Canadian oil and natural gas producer with a market cap of $146.45 million. Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock lost 75.42%, closing on May 15th with a share price of $0.29. At the end of 2018, FrontFour Capital Group held 27.86 Obsidian Energy’s shares, which were valued at $11.23 million.

The only new addition to FrontFour Capital Group’s equity portfolio during Q4 2018 was Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT), in which the fund obtained a position that was valued around $55,000, on the account of 979 shares outstanding. Sensient Technologies Corporation is a Milwaukee based manufacturer of fragrances, colors, and flavors, with a market cap of $2.98 million. The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. Year-to-date, its share price gained 25.78%, and on May 15th it had a closing price of $70.44.



During the last quarter of 2018, FrontFour Capital Group showed an increase of enthusiasm in some of its positions. For instance, it boosted its stake in Mdc Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 32% to 3.01 million shares valued at $7.85 million. This is an NYC-based marketing and advertising holding company with a market cap of $225.05 million. Over the last six months, the company’s stock gained 23.72%, closing at $3.13 on May 15th. Furthermore, an increase of 32% was given to its stake in Medley Capital Corp. (NYSE:MCC) after which it counted 2.06 million shares worth $5.33 million. Medley Capital Corp is a closed-end business development company with a market cap of $166.15 million. YTD, the company’s stock gained 16.41% and on May 15th it had a closing price of $3.05.

