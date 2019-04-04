Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Is Burning These Hedge Funds

Published on October 28, 2019 at 8:23 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Many investors, including Paul Tudor Jones or Stan Druckenmiller, have been saying before the Q4 market crash that the stock market is overvalued due to a low interest rate environment that leads to companies swapping their equity for debt and focusing mostly on short-term performance such as beating the quarterly earnings estimates. In the first half of 2019, most investors recovered all of their Q4 losses as sentiment shifted and optimism dominated the US China trade negotiations. Nevertheless, many of the stocks that delivered strong returns in the first half still sport strong fundamentals and their gains were more related to the general market sentiment rather than their individual performance and hedge funds kept their bullish stance. In this article we will find out how hedge fund sentiment to Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) changed recently.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. FLDM shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with FLDM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that FLDM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

FLDM_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action regarding Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM).

What have hedge funds been doing with Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -11% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FLDM over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Richard Driehaus

The largest stake in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $31.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Driehaus Capital with a $26.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Partner Fund Management, Millennium Management, and Citadel Investment Group.

Seeing as Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has experienced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there were a few funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP cut the biggest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, valued at about $0.4 million in stock, and Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $0.2 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). These stocks are Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY), Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR), MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX), and Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO). This group of stocks’ market values match FLDM’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BRY 18 192624 2
FOR 4 77243 -3
MGNX 19 115493 -4
AGRO 12 184237 -5
Average 13.25 142399 -2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $142 million. That figure was $137 million in FLDM’s case. MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately FLDM wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on FLDM were disappointed as the stock returned -62.4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyGreif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Bottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Do Hedge Funds Love Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Clint Carlson, Bandera Partners, TheStreet, Inc. (TST), Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX), Arcimoto Inc (FUV), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Elliott Management, Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD), GTT Communications Inc (GTT), Butler National Co. (BUKS), and More 13D Filing: Levin Capital Strategies and Fluidigm Corp (FLDM) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Singer, Fred Knoll, Transocean LTD (RIG), Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (RVLT), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND), and More 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.