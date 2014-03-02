Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 19, 2018 at 12:04 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The 700+ hedge funds and money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of September 30. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund positions. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. FATE shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund interest recently. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with FATE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that FATE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

James Flynn Deerfield Management

Let’s take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

How have hedgies been trading Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 89% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FATE over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

FATE_dec2018

More specifically, Redmile Group was the largest shareholder of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE), with a stake worth $172.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Redmile Group was Casdin Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $41.5 million. Partner Fund Management, Deerfield Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Partner Fund Management, managed by Christopher James, created the largest position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE). Partner Fund Management had $24.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. James E. Flynn’s Deerfield Management also made a $19.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new FATE investors: Thomas Steyer’s Farallon Capital, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, and Ken Greenberg and David Kim’s Ghost Tree Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) but similarly valued. These stocks are Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS), First Trust Europe AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEP), Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC). All of these stocks’ market caps match FATE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EROS 3 20278 -1
FEP 1 369 0
ABR 10 24183 -1
HMHC 13 233945 -3
Average 6.75 69694 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $70 million. That figure was $309 million in FATE’s case. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand 0 is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)Is Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Interface, Inc. (TILE)Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedIs Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: Redmile Group and Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Stock: Soaring On Financing And EU Approval Here’s Why Traders Are Buzzing About These Five Stocks on Monday Hedge Funds Own Over 25% Of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) 10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.