Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD)?

Published on October 28, 2019 at 5:03 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It was a rough fourth quarter for many hedge funds, which were naturally unable to overcome the big dip in the broad market, as the S&P 500 fell by about 4.8% during 2018 and average hedge fund losing about 1%. The Russell 2000, composed of smaller companies, performed even worse, trailing the S&P by more than 6 percentage points, as investors fled less-known quantities for safe havens. Luckily hedge funds were shifting their holdings into large-cap stocks. The 20 most popular hedge fund stocks actually generated an average return of 24.4% during the first 9 months of 2019 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF by 4 percentage points. We are done processing the latest 13f filings and in this article we will study how hedge fund sentiment towards Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) changed during the first quarter.

Is Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) ready to rally soon? Hedge funds are in a pessimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund bets fell by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that TCMD isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). TCMD was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with TCMD positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most traders, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, We look at the bigwigs of this club, around 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors manage the lion’s share of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by shadowing their highest performing stock picks, Insider Monkey has formulated many investment strategies that have historically surpassed the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

TCMD_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Hedge fund activity in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

At Q2’s end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -12% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 9 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TCMD a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Richard Driehaus

Among these funds, Marshall Wace LLP held the most valuable stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD), which was worth $17.9 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Driehaus Capital which amassed $11.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Citadel Investment Group, and Two Sigma Advisors were also bullish on Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) has experienced a decline in interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of money managers that elected to cut their full holdings heading into Q3. Interestingly, Renaissance Technologies sold off the biggest position of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $6.6 million in call options, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $3.7 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) but similarly valued. These stocks are Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA), Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG), Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC), and Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to TCMD’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RBCAA 6 17134 -1
CANG 1 414 -1
PJC 9 50094 1
PARR 14 121798 -2
Average 7.5 47360 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 7.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $47 million. That figure was $61 million in TCMD’s case. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately TCMD wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on TCMD were disappointed as the stock returned -25.7% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyDo Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Bottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Miller, John Paulson, Warren Buffett, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD), Workday Inc (WDAY), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bruce Berkowitz, Brevan Howard, General Electric (GE), Concurrent Computer Corp (CCUR), and More 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.