Do Hedge Funds Love Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. Our calculations also showed that amd isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We’re going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD).

What have hedge funds been doing with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 4% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 30 hedge funds with a bullish position in AMD at the beginning of this year. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), with a stake worth $384.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was PEAK6 Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $187.7 million. D E Shaw, Discovery Capital Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, assembled the largest position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD). Citadel Investment Group had $77.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. John Thiessen’s Vertex One Asset Management also made a $19.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new AMD positions are John Hurley’s Cavalry Asset Management, James Crichton’s Hitchwood Capital Management, and Principal Global Investors’s Columbus Circle Investors.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) but similarly valued. These stocks are TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD), NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). This group of stocks’ market values resemble AMD’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position AMTD 18 575391 -10 NTES 26 3081199 2 CNC 49 1980935 7 PXD 58 2265946 1 Average 37.75 1975868 0

As you can see these stocks had an average of 37.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.98 billion. That figure was $600 million in AMD’s case. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard PXD might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

