Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) ?

Published on October 15, 2019 at 1:20 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. KNX shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. There were 33 hedge funds in our database with KNX positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that KNX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jonathan Barrett Luminus Management

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to go over the recent hedge fund action encompassing Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

How have hedgies been trading Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -30% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in KNX over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with KNX Positions

More specifically, Impala Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), with a stake worth $100.1 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Impala Asset Management was Luminus Management, which amassed a stake valued at $44.8 million. Millennium Management, 12th Street Asset Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has witnessed declining sentiment from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of funds that slashed their full holdings last quarter. At the top of the heap, Peter S. Park’s Park West Asset Management dumped the largest stake of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising about $17.2 million in stock. Philip Hempleman’s fund, Ardsley Partners, also dumped its stock, about $8.3 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 10 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF), HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA), Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO), and Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble KNX’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
JEF 34 677810 -1
HUYA 22 237304 1
MDSO 30 534002 14
VSM 36 913067 -7
Average 30.5 590546 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $591 million. That figure was $263 million in KNX’s case. Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is the least popular one with only 22 bullish hedge fund positions. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks (view the video below) among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on KNX as the stock returned 10.7% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)Were Hedge Funds Right About Tuning Out Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About CGI Inc. (GIB) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Selling Halliburton Company (HAL)Hedge Funds Are Deserting KeyCorp (KEY) SlowlyRockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) ? How do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) A Year After Blockbuster M&A Deal? Morgan Stanley’s 10 Best Fresh Money Stocks To Buy What Is Happening In Financial Markets Today? Why Knight Transportation (KNX) is in the Spotlight 11 Most Profitable Trucking Companies In America 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.