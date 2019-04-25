Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On InterXion Holding NV (INXN) ?

Published on April 26, 2019 at 10:40 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Does InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s briefly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on satellite photos and other research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but net net their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) was in 28 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. INXN shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 31 hedge funds in our database with INXN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that INXN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most stock holders, hedge funds are seen as unimportant, outdated investment tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our researchers hone in on the moguls of this group, about 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors oversee the majority of the smart money’s total asset base, and by watching their finest equity investments, Insider Monkey has figured out many investment strategies that have historically outrun the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Ricky Sandler, Eminence Capital

We’re going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

How have hedgies been trading InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -10% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in INXN over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

INXN_apr2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Ricky Sandler’s Eminence Capital has the number one position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), worth close to $152.8 million, amounting to 3% of its total 13F portfolio. On Eminence Capital’s heels is Echo Street Capital Management, led by Greg Poole, holding a $133.3 million position; the fund has 3.4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other members of the smart money with similar optimism encompass Barry Lebovits and Joshua Kuntz’s Rivulet Capital, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Douglas Dossey and Arthur Young’s Tensile Capital.

Because InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has faced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedgies that slashed their entire stakes in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Jonathan Soros’s JS Capital dropped the largest stake of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $6.7 million in stock, and David Harding’s Winton Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $5.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN). We will take a look at Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC), 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT), and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB). This group of stocks’ market valuations match INXN’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PPC 17 111166 1
JOBS 13 24137 -1
BXMT 16 129325 2
BB 23 581395 5
Average 17.25 211506 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $212 million. That figure was $637 million in INXN’s case. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on INXN, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 23.7% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MorphoSys AG (MOR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About TCF Financial Corporation (TCF)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About United States Steel Corporation (...Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love InterXion Holding NV (INXN)? InterXion Holding NV (INXN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Xerox Corporation (XRX), On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) & More: Why You Should Take a Closer Look at These Stocks The Smart Money is Hoarding Shares of These 10 Technology Stocks, Part 1 The Top Stock Picks From Billionaire Wilbur Ross’ Highly Concentrated Equity Portfolio Just How Many Shares Of InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Does Smart Money Plan On Buying? Top Stock Picks of Multi-Strategy Fund Beach Point Capital Management 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.