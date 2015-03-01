Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Formula One Group (FWONA) ?

Published on October 14, 2019 at 6:11 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds run by legendary names like George Soros and David Tepper make billions of dollars a year for themselves and their super-rich accredited investors (you’ve got to have a minimum of $1 million liquid to invest in a hedge fund) by spending enormous resources on analyzing and uncovering data about small-cap stocks that the big brokerage houses don’t follow. Small caps are where they can generate significant outperformance. That’s why we pay special attention to hedge fund activity in these stocks.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has experienced a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. Our calculations also showed that FWONA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

01 Mason Hawkins, Southeastern Asset Management

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to analyze the new hedge fund action regarding Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA).

Hedge fund activity in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -14% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FWONA over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

FWONA_oct2019

More specifically, Ancient Art (Teton Capital) was the largest shareholder of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA), with a stake worth $93 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Ancient Art (Teton Capital) was Southeastern Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $84 million. Ashe Capital, Odey Asset Management Group, and CQS Cayman LP were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Since Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has witnessed declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there lies a certain “tier” of fund managers who sold off their full holdings by the end of the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Christian Leone’s Luxor Capital Group cut the largest position of the 750 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising about $95 million in stock. Glenn Russell Dubin’s fund, Highbridge Capital Management, also dumped its stock, about $30.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA). These stocks are Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO), IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:JAZZ). This group of stocks’ market caps match FWONA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
QRVO 28 1180673 -6
IPGP 16 142417 3
ZION 35 544360 -9
JAZZ 20 744942 -7
Average 24.75 653098 -4.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $653 million. That figure was $323 million in FWONA’s case. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on FWONA as the stock returned 10.4% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019Is AMETEK, Inc. (AME) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 201910 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on AnimalsThese Hedge Funds Dodged A Bullet By Dumping PG&E Corporation (PCG)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Formula One Group (FWONA) Is Liberty Media Corporation (FWONA) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Selling Formula One Group (FWONA) 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019 5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019 10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.