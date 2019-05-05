Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chimerix Inc (CMRX) ?

Published on June 28, 2019 at 6:41 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Does Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s quickly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on satellite photos and other research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but net net their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. CMRX investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with CMRX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CMRX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Paul Marshall Marshall Wace

Paul Marshall of Marshall Wace

Let’s take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).

How are hedge funds trading Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 11 hedge funds with a bullish position in CMRX a year ago. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

CMRX_june2019

Among these funds, Redmile Group held the most valuable stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX), which was worth $7.4 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $2.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Opaleye Management, GLG Partners, and D E Shaw were also bullish on Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) has faced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there were a few funds that slashed their full holdings in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management cut the largest position of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling about $2.6 million in stock. Dennis Purcell’s fund, Aisling Capital, also dumped its stock, about $1.2 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX). We will take a look at Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM), Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC), and Riverview Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:RIVE). This group of stocks’ market values match CMRX’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SELB 8 18312 0
CVM 3 735 2
HWCC 6 16403 -1
RIVE 3 7952 1
Average 5 10851 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $11 million. That figure was $17 million in CMRX’s case. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CMRX as the stock returned 57.1% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Should You Avoid Chimerix Inc (CMRX)? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Chimerix Inc (CMRX) CEOs Are Buying and Selling Shares of These Companies Billionaire Steven Cohen Reveals Two New Stock Picks, While Roberto Mignone Boosts Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Stake 13G Filing: Bridger Management and Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Top 20 Most Popular Stocks Among Financial Advisors Dominated by Tech and Healthcare Three Struggling Companies Witnessed Insider Buying In Final Trading Weeks of 2015 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.