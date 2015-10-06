Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)?

Published on March 27, 2019 at 11:07 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 700 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of December 31st. In this article we look at what those investors think of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Is Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) a great investment now? The smart money is selling. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were trimmed by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CHTR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. Two and a half years ago Charter was one of the most popular stocks among hedge funds, but hedge fund sentiment towards the stock has been on a decline since then.

To most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, old investment vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at the moment, We hone in on the elite of this group, around 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors command most of the smart money’s total asset base, and by shadowing their first-class investments, Insider Monkey has figured out a number of investment strategies that have historically defeated the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

John Armitage Egerton Capital

We’re going to go over the latest hedge fund action encompassing Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

How have hedgies been trading Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 64 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -4% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CHTR over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

CHTR_mar2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Berkshire Hathaway, managed by Warren Buffett, holds the biggest position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Berkshire Hathaway has a $2.0043 billion position in the stock, comprising 1.1% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Egerton Capital Limited, managed by John Armitage, which holds a $668.1 million position; 5.6% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other members of the smart money that are bullish comprise Farallon Capital, John H. Scully’s SPO Advisory Corp and Robert Rodriguez and Steven Romick’s First Pacific Advisors LLC.

Seeing as Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has experienced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that slashed their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Larry Robbins’s Glenview Capital sold off the biggest investment of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $203.9 million in stock, and David Goel and Paul Ferri’s Matrix Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $73.3 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). We will take a look at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG), Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB), and BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to CHTR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WBA 39 1089022 5
MUFG 9 72908 9
ENB 18 174780 -3
BLK 36 1065680 -4
Average 25.5 600598 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $601 million. That figure was $6572 million in CHTR’s case. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is more popular among hedge funds. So, even though some hedge funds are selling their CHTR holdings, the stock is still very popular relative to similarly valued stocks. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on Charter as the stock returned 24.9% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)?Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying United Technologies Corporation (UTX)?Do Hedge Funds Love Diageo plc (DEO)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Freshford Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings Warren Buffett and Billionaires Are Crazy About These 6 Stocks 17 Highest Paid CEOs in the World in 2017 Slate Path Capital: Returns, Ethan Binder, Stephen Cook, Jamie McNab AltaRock Partners 13F: Scott Bradford and Mark Massey Value These Stocks 10 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds (Part 2) Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.