Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)?

Published on October 27, 2019 at 6:40 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don’t always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Is CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) a buy, sell, or hold? The smart money is becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were cut by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CBZ isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). CBZ was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with CBZ holdings at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

CBZ_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s review the new hedge fund action regarding CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

How are hedge funds trading CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -13% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CBZ over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The largest stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was held by Cardinal Capital, which reported holding $61.3 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by P2 Capital Partners with a $52.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, D E Shaw, and AQR Capital Management.

Since CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has experienced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedge funds who were dropping their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. Interestingly, Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital said goodbye to the largest investment of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $0.3 million in stock. Bruce Kovner’s fund, Caxton Associates LP, also cut its stock, about $0.2 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) but similarly valued. These stocks are Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM), Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC), and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to CBZ’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HESM 6 9398 0
TRHC 7 33253 0
GBDC 8 38976 0
BSIG 19 325677 -2
Average 10 101826 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $102 million. That figure was $150 million in CBZ’s case. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CBZ as the stock returned 20% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ciena Corporation (CIEN)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)Were Hedge Funds Right About Ditching Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS...Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyIs Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, Solus Alternative Asset Management, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP), Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI), BK Technologies Inc (BKTI), and More Should You Buy CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)? Burgundy Asset Management Ups Positions in CBIZ and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 9 Insider Purchases That Shareholders Should Know About 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.